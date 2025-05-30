Honoring Healthcare Heroes: The National Florence Nightingale Awards 2025

In a ceremony held on Friday, President Droupadi Murmu presented the distinguished National Florence Nightingale Awards 2025 to a select group of fifteen nursing professionals. This recognition honors their dedicated service to healthcare, a mission that has remained steadfast since the award's inception by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in 1973.

The awardees, drawn from the vast tapestry of India's states and union territories, reflect the diversity within the nursing community. Categories covering Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM), Lady Health Visitor (LHV), and Staff Nurse were highlighted in this year's commendations.

Among the notable recipients were Reba Rani Sarkar from Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Major General Sheena P D from Delhi. Each honoured individual received a certificate of merit, a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, and a commemorative medal, marking a significant milestone in their professional journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)