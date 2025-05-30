Apollo Hospitals' Profits Surge by 54% Amidst Expansion Plans

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise reported a 54% year-on-year rise in consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 390 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, bolstered by robust sales figures.

This healthcare giant had previously declared a profit of Rs 254 crore for the same quarter in the previous fiscal year. The company's revenue also surged to Rs 5,592 crore compared to Rs 4,944 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Committing to expansion, Apollo's Chairman, Prathap C Reddy, announced the opening of new facilities in cities like Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Delhi NCR, all incorporating state-of-the-art medical technology. An investment of over Rs 8,000 crore over five years will add more than 4,300 beds, reflecting the company's dedication to enhancing healthcare accessibility across India. A final dividend of Rs 10 per share was recommended for FY2024-25.

