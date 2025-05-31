Left Menu

Unlocking the Clock: How Daily Rhythms Impact Aging Health

A study highlights the significance of timing and consistency in daily physical activity, emphasizing their correlation with improved cardiorespiratory fitness and walking efficiency in older adults. The research suggests that adhering to circadian rhythms may promote healthier aging, with findings indicating better heart and lung health among those with consistent activity patterns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2025 08:24 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 08:24 IST
New insights from a recent study suggest that the timing and consistency of daily physical activity contribute significantly to improved cardiorespiratory fitness and walking efficiency, both crucial for healthy aging. This inquiry into circadian rhythms reveals how aligning with biological clocks enhances well-being.

Researchers observed 800 older adults, average age 76, equipped with wrist devices tracking their movements over a week. Those adhering to early and consistent activity patterns exhibited superior heart and lung health compared to peers with irregular schedules, as published in Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise.

The study underscores the importance of rhythmic daily activity, noting it encompasses everyday tasks such as walking, gardening, and shopping, beyond structured exercise. However, further research is required to explore the broader impact of activity timing on health across different age groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

