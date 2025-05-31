FDA Greenlights Moderna's mNEXSPIKE for High-Risk Groups
The FDA approved Moderna's mNEXSPIKE COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 65+ and those aged 12-64 with risk factors. The approval arrives amid regulatory changes and fluctuating vaccine demands. Moderna aims for availability by the 2025-2026 season, focusing on mRNA technology as demand for existing vaccines wanes.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted approval to Moderna's new COVID-19 vaccine, mNEXSPIKE, for people aged 65 and older, as well as individuals aged 12 to 64 with underlying health conditions. This is the latest development in the evolving regulatory landscape surrounding COVID-19 vaccines.
Moderna anticipates distributing mNEXSPIKE by the 2025-2026 respiratory virus season. The vaccine, built on mRNA technology, promises a longer shelf life with refrigeration storage, facilitating easier distribution, particularly in developing regions.
Meanwhile, regulatory bodies are tightening oversight on vaccines, which affects the market. Moderna's approval, based on late-stage trial data, aligns with efforts to cater to older adults and at-risk populations amid waning demand for prior versions of the COVID-19 vaccine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
