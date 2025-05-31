Left Menu

The Hidden Stroke Risks of Hormonal Contraceptives Unveiled

New research presented at the European Stroke Organisation Conference reveals that combined hormonal contraceptives significantly increase the risk of cryptogenic stroke in women. The study shows a threefold increase in risk for users compared to non-users, highlighting the need for better understanding and informed choices in women's health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 31-05-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 12:37 IST
The Hidden Stroke Risks of Hormonal Contraceptives Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

At the European Stroke Organisation Conference, alarming data was presented regarding the stroke risks associated with combined hormonal contraceptives. These findings suggest that women using these contraceptives are three times more likely to experience cryptogenic strokes compared to non-users, emphasizing a significant health concern.

The research, part of the Secreto study conducted across 13 European countries, involved 608 young stroke patients, uncovering a link between hormonal contraception and the enigmatic cryptogenic stroke. This type of stroke comprises 40% of strokes in young adults, underlining the importance of addressing this gender-specific health issue.

The analysis indicates that while the absolute risk remains low, the widespread use of hormonal contraceptives globally amplifies the stroke risk at a population level. Studies show oestrogen in contraceptives may be a major factor in this increased risk, setting the stage for more informed health choices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025