Health Headlines Roundup: Regulatory Approvals, Legal Battles, and Trade Moves

The latest health news includes the Trump administration's erroneous report on children's health, Alcon’s dry-eye drug approval by the FDA, and China's poultry import ban from Brazil. Additionally, CVS and Express Scripts challenge Arkansas' new pharmacy law, while other global developments shape the health sector's landscape.

In recent health news, a much-publicized report from the Trump administration regarding the health of American children cited non-existent studies. The White House attributed these errors to formatting issues. The 'Make America Healthy Again' report aimed to address children's health concerns but lacked credible citations, raising questions about its accuracy.

Meanwhile, Alcon's new treatment for dry eye disease received approval from the U.S. FDA, signaling potential growth for the company. China has imposed a countrywide ban on Brazilian poultry imports following an avian influenza outbreak, impacting trade between the two nations.

In the legal sphere, CVS and Express Scripts have filed a lawsuit to halt an Arkansas law preventing pharmacy benefit managers from owning pharmacies. The companies argue the law unconstitutionally burdens out-of-state businesses. As global crises affect smoking cessation efforts, France plans to implement smoking bans to protect children in public spaces.

