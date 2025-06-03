11 of 16 fresh Covid cases in Haryana from Gurugram, Faridabad

Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-06-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 17:23 IST
Eleven of the 16 new Covid cases that Haryana reported on Tuesday were from Gurugram and Faridabad districts, officials said.

According to the state health department, Gurugram and Faridabad reported six and five cases, respectively. Karnal and Jhajjar districts reported two cases each, while one case was from Ambala.

The total number of active cases in the state on Tuesday was 51 as against 44 on Monday.

Of the 51 active cases, 17 were from Gurugram, 12 from Faridabad, 11 from Karnal, four from Panchkula, three each from Jhajjar and Ambala, and one from Sonipat.

As of Tuesday, no patients were hospitalised.

On Monday, Haryana reported 18 fresh cases, of which 14 were from Gurugram, Faridabad and Karnal districts.

Last week, Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao urged people and healthcare officials to remain vigilant and proactive. She emphasised that the health and safety of every citizen is the government's top priority.

