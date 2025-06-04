Global Health Industry Expansions and Innovations

The health sector is experiencing notable progress globally. Hims & Hers announced its acquisition of London-based startup Zava to bolster its international presence, paving the way for launches in Germany, France, and Ireland.

Sanofi has set its sights on acquiring U.S.-based Blueprint Medicines Corporation for a striking $9.5 billion, a move that represents one of the largest European healthcare deals this year, as the French firm seeks to enhance its rare immunology capabilities.

Elsewhere, Regeneron released promising trial results, revealing that its experimental drug preserved up to 51% of patient muscle mass when used alongside Novo Nordisk's Wegovy. Meanwhile, the FDA has introduced an AI tool to streamline scientific review processes, marking significant strides in health tech advancements.

