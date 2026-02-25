Left Menu

Drama Unfolds at Cultural Event: Anchor's Remarks Spark Stage Chase

An event anchor in Bihar faces legal trouble after making obscene remarks against a Bhojpuri singer during a live cultural show. A video circulating on social media captures the singer chasing the anchor with her sandal. Police have registered an FIR against the anchor, and investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 25-02-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 19:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An event anchor has been embroiled in controversy after allegedly making obscene remarks during a cultural show in Bihar. A viral video reveals the dramatic moment when a Bhojpuri singer, incensed by the comments, took off her sandal and chased the anchor across the stage.

The altercation began as the anchor reportedly directed offensive comments towards the singer, known for her energetic live performances. The incident occurred during a 'bahubhoj' event hosted by Girijesh Shukla on February 21.

Police confirmed the registration of an FIR against the anchor, Mukesh Rai, from Ara district. As the case unfolds, authorities are examining evidence to determine further action, with the singer having met Superintendent of Police Abhinav Tyagi to file her complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

