Drama Unfolds at Cultural Event: Anchor's Remarks Spark Stage Chase

An event anchor has been embroiled in controversy after allegedly making obscene remarks during a cultural show in Bihar. A viral video reveals the dramatic moment when a Bhojpuri singer, incensed by the comments, took off her sandal and chased the anchor across the stage.

The altercation began as the anchor reportedly directed offensive comments towards the singer, known for her energetic live performances. The incident occurred during a 'bahubhoj' event hosted by Girijesh Shukla on February 21.

Police confirmed the registration of an FIR against the anchor, Mukesh Rai, from Ara district. As the case unfolds, authorities are examining evidence to determine further action, with the singer having met Superintendent of Police Abhinav Tyagi to file her complaint.

