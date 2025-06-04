Left Menu

Trump's Renewed Pressure on Powell: A Call for Lower Interest Rates

U.S. President Donald Trump has intensified his calls for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to reduce interest rates, following reports of slowed job creation in May. Trump's ongoing criticism of Powell challenges the Federal Reserve's independence and raises concerns in financial markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 18:24 IST
Trump's Renewed Pressure on Powell: A Call for Lower Interest Rates
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump amplified his demands for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to cut interest rates, noting a slowdown in job creation as reported by payroll firm ADP. Trump's remarks came after ADP's data showed a far smaller increase in U.S. private payrolls than anticipated in May, with only 37,000 new jobs added compared to forecasts of 110,000.

Trump expressed dissatisfaction on Truth Social, highlighting, 'Too Late' Powell must now lower the rate, drawing a comparison to Europe, which he said has lowered rates nine times. This critique follows a downward revision of previous employment gains, adding to the pressure on Powell.

The ADP figures precede the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics' comprehensive employment report, expected Friday. Despite months of personal attacks aimed at Powell, Trump stated he would not remove the Fed chair before his term concludes in 2026, but these comments continue to stir debate over the Federal Reserve's independence under Trump's administration.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025