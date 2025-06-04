Left Menu

Odisha Records New Covid-19 Cases Amidst Low Severity Omicron Sub-variant

Odisha recently reported 23 Covid-19 cases over seven days, with 546 samples tested. Nineteen patients remain under home treatment, and four have recovered. The infections are due to an Omicron sub-variant, noted for low severity. The ICMR advises those with comorbidities to follow health protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-06-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 22:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The state of Odisha has recorded 23 new Covid-19 cases over the past week, as revealed by an official statement on Wednesday. A total of 546 samples were tested, yielding the 23 positive results. Despite the rise in cases, authorities note the low severity of the infections.

Within the reported cases, four patients have successfully recovered from the virus, while the remaining 19 are being managed at home. The Indian Council of Medical Research confirmed on Tuesday that the cases are linked to the Omicron sub-variant of Covid-19.

In light of these findings, the ICMR has issued an advisory for individuals with serious health conditions or comorbidities, urging them to maintain caution and adhere to essential health protocols to minimize risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

