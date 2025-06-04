Odisha Records New Covid-19 Cases Amidst Low Severity Omicron Sub-variant

The state of Odisha has recorded 23 new Covid-19 cases over the past week, as revealed by an official statement on Wednesday. A total of 546 samples were tested, yielding the 23 positive results. Despite the rise in cases, authorities note the low severity of the infections.

Within the reported cases, four patients have successfully recovered from the virus, while the remaining 19 are being managed at home. The Indian Council of Medical Research confirmed on Tuesday that the cases are linked to the Omicron sub-variant of Covid-19.

In light of these findings, the ICMR has issued an advisory for individuals with serious health conditions or comorbidities, urging them to maintain caution and adhere to essential health protocols to minimize risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)