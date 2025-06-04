Tragic Deaths at Odisha Hospital: Alleged Negligence Sparks Probes

In a shocking incident at Odisha's Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College, six patients succumbed allegedly due to medical negligence, sparking political and public outcry. The deaths have triggered two official probes to get to the bottom of the grave allegations.

According to hospital sources, the patients were administered injections as a last-ditch effort to stabilize their critical conditions. However, their families claim these injections led to the tragic demise, with political parties like the BJD and Congress demanding justice and accountability.

A five-member inquiry team comprising doctors from MKCG Medical College and SCB Medical College aims to determine the cause of the deaths, with results expected soon. Meanwhile, grieving families launched protests that led to police deployment, while authorities provided monetary aid from the district Red Cross fund.

(With inputs from agencies.)