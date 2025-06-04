Left Menu

Tragic Deaths at Odisha Hospital: Alleged Negligence Sparks Probes

Six patients reportedly died due to negligence at Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College in Odisha, prompting two investigations. The opposition demands accountability. A five-member team will explore injection-related death claims. Protests, compensations, and political outcries pile pressure on local authorities. Families received financial aid post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Koraput(Odisha) | Updated: 04-06-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 22:42 IST
Tragic Deaths at Odisha Hospital: Alleged Negligence Sparks Probes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident at Odisha's Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College, six patients succumbed allegedly due to medical negligence, sparking political and public outcry. The deaths have triggered two official probes to get to the bottom of the grave allegations.

According to hospital sources, the patients were administered injections as a last-ditch effort to stabilize their critical conditions. However, their families claim these injections led to the tragic demise, with political parties like the BJD and Congress demanding justice and accountability.

A five-member inquiry team comprising doctors from MKCG Medical College and SCB Medical College aims to determine the cause of the deaths, with results expected soon. Meanwhile, grieving families launched protests that led to police deployment, while authorities provided monetary aid from the district Red Cross fund.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025