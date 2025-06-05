Left Menu

Himachal Hospitals Gain Autonomy Amid Controversial User Charges

The Himachal Pradesh government has empowered patient welfare committees to impose user charges to enhance hospital services. While not mandatory, a Rs 10 consultation fee has been introduced for patients. Former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur criticized this decision, labeling it as anti-people. Meanwhile, a local elderly woman has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided against recommending a flat consultation fee at registration in hospitals. However, the authority has been given to patient welfare committees to levy user charges as needed to improve hospital services, as announced by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Making hospitals 'autonomous,' the decision allows local Rogi Kalyan Samities the discretion to impose fees if they believe it necessary for enhancing services. These committees, comprising local members, have the option but are not required to charge, Sukhu explained.

The new policy has sparked criticism from former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, who called it an 'anti-people' move. Concurrently, an 82-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19 in Nahan, raising concerns about community spread and indicating the government's readiness for potential outbreaks.

