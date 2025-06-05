Left Menu

Revolutionary Web-Based MSK Ultrasound Simulator Democratizes Medical Training

Daradia: The Pain Clinic in Kolkata has launched a pioneering web-based musculoskeletal ultrasound simulator, designed to democratize ultrasound training. This tool enables physicians to learn scanning techniques with real human sonographic images, bypassing the need for cadavers or ultrasound machines. It has received positive feedback from the medical community for its educational value.

Daradia: The Pain Clinic in Kolkata has taken a significant leap in medical education by launching a groundbreaking web-based musculoskeletal (MSK) ultrasound simulator. This innovative tool aims to democratize access to high-quality ultrasound training, eliminating the need for cadavers or specialized equipment.

Dr. Gautam Das, the founder, emphasized the transformative potential of this simulator in bridging educational gaps, especially in underserved regions. Nearly 1,000 users have already registered, finding value in its realistic, image-based learning that mirrors live scanning.

Developed in collaboration with clinicians and software engineers, the simulator offers a self-paced, intuitive learning experience, essential for mastering ultrasound-guided procedures. Daradia's consistent efforts to push boundaries in pain education continue to garner global attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

