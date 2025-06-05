Revolutionary Web-Based MSK Ultrasound Simulator Democratizes Medical Training

Daradia: The Pain Clinic in Kolkata has taken a significant leap in medical education by launching a groundbreaking web-based musculoskeletal (MSK) ultrasound simulator. This innovative tool aims to democratize access to high-quality ultrasound training, eliminating the need for cadavers or specialized equipment.

Dr. Gautam Das, the founder, emphasized the transformative potential of this simulator in bridging educational gaps, especially in underserved regions. Nearly 1,000 users have already registered, finding value in its realistic, image-based learning that mirrors live scanning.

Developed in collaboration with clinicians and software engineers, the simulator offers a self-paced, intuitive learning experience, essential for mastering ultrasound-guided procedures. Daradia's consistent efforts to push boundaries in pain education continue to garner global attention.

