Hyderabad Doctor's Invention Seals US Patent Win

Hyderabad-based Dr. Nageswara Rao Koneti has secured a US patent for the KONAR-MF Occluder, a device designed to close septal defects in patients of all ages. The innovative tool has also received patents in India, Europe, and other regions, marking a significant breakthrough in pediatric cardiology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-06-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 17:10 IST
patent
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. Nageswara Rao Koneti, a senior consultant and head of the Division of Pediatric Cardiology at Rainbow Children's Heart Institute in Hyderabad, has achieved a significant milestone in the medical field.

He has been granted a United States patent for his medical device, the KONAR-MF Occluder, aimed at closing septal defects. This is an innovative solution for both children and adults and follows previous patent recognitions in India, Europe, Euro-African regions, and South Korea.

The KONAR-MF occluder addresses a broad spectrum of cardiac issues, offering a versatile approach to medical challenges such as perimembranous and muscular ventricular septal defects, among others. The patent emphasizes the device's adaptability and multifunctionality in addressing these health concerns.

