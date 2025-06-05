Hyderabad Doctor's Invention Seals US Patent Win

Dr. Nageswara Rao Koneti, a senior consultant and head of the Division of Pediatric Cardiology at Rainbow Children's Heart Institute in Hyderabad, has achieved a significant milestone in the medical field.

He has been granted a United States patent for his medical device, the KONAR-MF Occluder, aimed at closing septal defects. This is an innovative solution for both children and adults and follows previous patent recognitions in India, Europe, Euro-African regions, and South Korea.

The KONAR-MF occluder addresses a broad spectrum of cardiac issues, offering a versatile approach to medical challenges such as perimembranous and muscular ventricular septal defects, among others. The patent emphasizes the device's adaptability and multifunctionality in addressing these health concerns.