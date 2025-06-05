Revolutionizing Oncology: Servier India Launches Precision Cancer Therapy

In a groundbreaking development for oncology in India, Servier India recently launched Ivosidenib (Tibsovo®), an oral targeted therapy aimed at treating cancer patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and Cholangiocarcinoma harboring the isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation.

This announcement, coinciding with AML Awareness Month, underscores Servier India's effort to extend advanced cancer treatments to patients grappling with rare and challenging malignancies. Significant gaps in cancer care, such as the low percentage of AML patients receiving adequate treatment, are anticipated to be addressed with this launch, ultimately improving patient survival and quality of life.

With around 7–14% of AML patients carrying the IDH1 mutation, the new therapy represents a significant leap toward precision medicine in oncology. Servier India's collaboration with healthcare providers and patient groups aims to ensure wide accessibility and affordability of this essential treatment across the country.