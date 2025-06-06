SA to Champion Vaccine Equity and Pandemic Preparedness at G20 Health Summit

The Department of Health has announced its strategic priorities for the upcoming fourth G20 Health Working Group (HWG) meeting, set to take place from 10–13 June 2025. The week-long summit, hosted under South Africa’s G20 presidency, will gather health ministers, experts, and global policymakers from the world’s largest economies, invited nations, and international bodies to forge a path toward more equitable, resilient global health systems.

A central focus for South Africa will be to advocate for operationalising vaccine equity as a core pillar of global pandemic preparedness and response—ensuring that no country is left behind in times of crisis.

A Global Call to Action

This year’s G20 HWG meeting comes at a critical juncture for global health. As the world continues to grapple with overlapping and escalating health threats, including the looming risk of future pandemics, the impacts of climate change, the rise of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and growing health inequities, this summit is viewed as a pivotal platform for coordinated action.

The Department of Health’s agenda for the summit draws strong alignment with the Pandemic Agreement recently adopted by World Health Organisation (WHO) Member States during the 78th World Health Assembly in May 2025. South Africa intends to translate these commitments into specific, actionable strategies that will be championed through the G20 platform.

“The plenary will build on lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic, discuss persistent barriers to accessing countermeasures—especially in low- and middle-income countries—and prioritise the expansion of local and regional manufacturing capacity, in regions like Africa,” said the Department.

Championing Vaccine Equity and Local Manufacturing

The cornerstone of South Africa’s advocacy will be vaccine equity—not only as a moral imperative, but as a strategic requirement for effective pandemic preparedness. Delegates will engage in high-level discussions on:

Expanding regional manufacturing capacity for vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics

Technology transfer to support sovereign production capabilities in underserved regions

Regulatory harmonisation and alignment to fast-track access to lifesaving tools during emergencies

Fair allocation mechanisms that guarantee timely distribution of medical countermeasures

The Department of Health will push for G20-backed commitments that reflect South Africa’s presidency priorities of solidarity, equality, and sustainability.

Climate-Health Nexus and Antimicrobial Resistance

In recognition of the worsening intersection between climate change and public health, the G20 HWG will also address the need for global standards on climate-health preparedness. Delegates will examine:

Strengthening early warning systems for climate-related disease outbreaks

Protecting healthcare infrastructure from extreme weather events

Promoting the sustainable use of antimicrobials across human, animal, and environmental sectors

These discussions are expected to culminate in the endorsement of joint action plans on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), including expanded funding, cross-sector collaboration, and technical support for vulnerable regions.

Accelerating Access to TB Vaccines and R&D

South Africa will also advocate for equitable access to novel tuberculosis (TB) vaccines, placing TB back on the global agenda as an urgent health equity issue. In addition, delegates will examine opportunities to scale up research and development (R&D) capacity in the Global South, focusing on regional manufacturing of diagnostics and other critical health tools.

A Focus on Financing and Equity

Another key topic is the push for sustainable financing mechanisms to ensure that pandemic preparedness and universal health coverage are not delayed by funding shortfalls. South Africa will call on G20 member states to mobilise resources for long-term investment in public health infrastructure, supply chains, and workforce development.

The creation of global cooperation frameworks that embed equity at every stage—from surveillance to response—will be a dominant theme.

Leadership at the Helm

The conference will open with a keynote address from Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, who will be joined by Deputy Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla. Together, they will set the tone for South Africa’s leadership in global health governance and reinforce the importance of inclusive partnerships in transforming international health systems.

“This meeting is a moment of reckoning for global health,” said Minister Motsoaledi. “We must move from rhetoric to action and ensure that every child, every family, and every country has access to the tools needed to survive and thrive in the face of future pandemics.”

Expected Outcomes

The G20 HWG summit is expected to deliver a consensus communiqué detailing commitments on:

Funding joint AMR action plans

Operationalising vaccine equity strategies

Climate-health risk mitigation standards

Accelerated access to TB vaccines

Strengthened early warning systems

Distributed manufacturing models for diagnostics and therapeutics

As host of the fourth G20 Health Working Group meeting, South Africa is stepping into a leadership role in global health diplomacy. By centering equity, solidarity, and innovation, the country is helping shape a future where pandemic preparedness is proactive, not reactive, and where vaccine and diagnostic access are not privileges, but universal rights.