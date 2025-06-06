U.S. Stock Futures Surge After Strong Jobs Report

U.S. stock index futures saw an uptick on Friday, driven by a stronger-than-anticipated jobs report that eased fears about the labor market's health amidst the ongoing tariff conflict instigated by President Donald Trump.

The Labor Department's latest data disclosed a growth of 139,000 in nonfarm payrolls for May, outperforming economists' forecast of 130,000.

At 08:30 a.m. ET, key indices showed gains: Dow E-minis rose 232 points (0.57%), S&P 500 E-minis climbed 36.25 points (0.63%), and Nasdaq 100 E-minis increased 142.75 points (0.66%). The unemployment rate held steady at a predicted 4.2%.

