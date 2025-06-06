U.S. Stock Futures Surge After Strong Jobs Report
U.S. stock index futures climbed on Friday following a robust jobs report, which eased concerns about the labor market amid tariff tensions. The Labor Department revealed nonfarm payrolls rose by 139,000 in May, surpassing expectations of 130,000, while the unemployment rate remained steady at 4.2%.
The Labor Department's latest data disclosed a growth of 139,000 in nonfarm payrolls for May, outperforming economists' forecast of 130,000.
At 08:30 a.m. ET, key indices showed gains: Dow E-minis rose 232 points (0.57%), S&P 500 E-minis climbed 36.25 points (0.63%), and Nasdaq 100 E-minis increased 142.75 points (0.66%). The unemployment rate held steady at a predicted 4.2%.
