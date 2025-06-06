Left Menu

U.S. Stock Futures Surge After Strong Jobs Report

U.S. stock index futures climbed on Friday following a robust jobs report, which eased concerns about the labor market amid tariff tensions. The Labor Department revealed nonfarm payrolls rose by 139,000 in May, surpassing expectations of 130,000, while the unemployment rate remained steady at 4.2%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 18:14 IST
U.S. Stock Futures Surge After Strong Jobs Report
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock index futures saw an uptick on Friday, driven by a stronger-than-anticipated jobs report that eased fears about the labor market's health amidst the ongoing tariff conflict instigated by President Donald Trump.

The Labor Department's latest data disclosed a growth of 139,000 in nonfarm payrolls for May, outperforming economists' forecast of 130,000.

At 08:30 a.m. ET, key indices showed gains: Dow E-minis rose 232 points (0.57%), S&P 500 E-minis climbed 36.25 points (0.63%), and Nasdaq 100 E-minis increased 142.75 points (0.66%). The unemployment rate held steady at a predicted 4.2%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025