Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Steps Up COVID-19 Surveillance Amid New Variant Concerns

Chhattisgarh has identified 50 COVID-19 cases after screening 1,183 individuals. Most patients exhibit mild symptoms, and no hospitalizations are needed. Health officials are tracing contacts and conducting community surveys. A mock drill tested hospital preparedness, with the Health Minister urging continuous monitoring and preventive measures against the virus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 06-06-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 22:05 IST
Chhattisgarh Steps Up COVID-19 Surveillance Amid New Variant Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh has identified 50 new cases of COVID-19 following a recent increase in screenings, conducted after a new variant of the virus emerged in the country, officials reported on Friday.

The state screened a total of 1,183 people, with those testing positive mostly experiencing mild symptoms like fever, cough, and cold. Health authorities confirmed that no hospitalizations have been necessary, as the patients' conditions remain stable.

Efforts are underway by the health department to identify and test individuals in contact with the infected. A community survey has been conducted in affected residential areas. Additionally, a statewide mock drill assessed hospitals' readiness to handle COVID-19 cases, with Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal emphasizing the importance of ongoing vigilance and response efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

South Africa’s economic growth hinges on energy efficiency, not just consumption

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025