Chhattisgarh Steps Up COVID-19 Surveillance Amid New Variant Concerns

Chhattisgarh has identified 50 new cases of COVID-19 following a recent increase in screenings, conducted after a new variant of the virus emerged in the country, officials reported on Friday.

The state screened a total of 1,183 people, with those testing positive mostly experiencing mild symptoms like fever, cough, and cold. Health authorities confirmed that no hospitalizations have been necessary, as the patients' conditions remain stable.

Efforts are underway by the health department to identify and test individuals in contact with the infected. A community survey has been conducted in affected residential areas. Additionally, a statewide mock drill assessed hospitals' readiness to handle COVID-19 cases, with Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal emphasizing the importance of ongoing vigilance and response efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)