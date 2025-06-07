Left Menu

A Clarion Call for Health: Reducing Salt, Oil, and Processed Food for a Healthier India

During World Food Safety Day, Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda urged Indians to reduce salt, oil, and processed food in their diets. Emphasizing the revival of traditional food practices, Nadda highlighted the alarming rise in obesity and the necessity for everyday healthy eating habits across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-06-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 16:10 IST
A Clarion Call for Health: Reducing Salt, Oil, and Processed Food for a Healthier India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an earnest appeal on World Food Safety Day, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda urged Indians to commit to reducing their intake of salt, oil, and processed foods by 10 percent. Emphasizing the need for awareness around healthier eating, Nadda addressed a gathering at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences in Bengaluru.

The minister underscored the importance of revisiting India's traditional food practices, particularly those involving millets, to foster healthier habits. He stressed that adopting these changes permanently, rather than only on World Food Safety Day, is crucial to combating the country's rising obesity rates.

Nadda cited alarming statistics from the ICMR, illustrating a significant increase in obesity from 2008 to 2020. He emphasized that one-third of the population could be obese by 2050, urging immediate action. The event also featured the release of a booklet, 'Eat Right India,' and highlighted the integration of healthy eating into educational curriculums by Sanjay Kumar, Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025