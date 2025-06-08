Left Menu

Heroic Rescue: Soldier's Life Saved by Expert Medical Team

The medical team at Chandimandir Command Hospital performed a life-saving operation on a soldier with severe respiratory distress, diagnosed with bilateral pulmonary thromboembolism. The Indian Air Force facilitated his timely transport from Kargil, showcasing professionalism and dedication. The soldier is now stable and recovering.

Heroic Rescue: Soldier's Life Saved by Expert Medical Team
A soldier fighting for his life was saved due to the expert medical care provided by the Chandimandir Command Hospital of the Army's Western Command. The soldier was airlifted from Kargil, suffering from severe respiratory distress, and was diagnosed with bilateral pulmonary thromboembolism, a critical high-altitude condition.

Under the guidance of Lt Col Purushotham, a team of specialists delivered timely diagnostic and emergency treatment that dissolved the life-threatening clots. The soldier's rapid recovery can be credited to the swift and decisive action of the medical team.

The Indian Air Force played a crucial role in this life-saving effort. An AN-32 aircraft operated at peak capacity to transport the soldier from Kargil to the hospital, highlighting their exceptional dedication and professionalism. Now stable, the soldier continues his recovery with oxygen support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

