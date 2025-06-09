Is it Time to Rethink Measles Vaccination Timing in Australia?
Global measles cases have surged, with Australia seeing a spike linked to international travel. While measles can be preventable with vaccination, outbreaks and declining vaccine coverage since COVID-19 raise questions. Experts are considering if Australia's vaccination timeline should be modified for enhanced protection, especially for high-risk infants.
Globally, measles cases have been on the rise, with a notable 20% increase in 2023. Australia is witnessing 77 cases in early 2025, surpassing the entire count of 2024, primarily linked to international travel.
Measles, highly contagious and preventable by vaccination, poses severe health risks. Australia administers a two-dose vaccine at 12 and 18 months, but recent data suggest the timeline may require revisiting for optimal protection against outbreaks.
While some countries offer earlier doses in response to high transmission rates, Australia's routine immunization schedule remains unchanged due to logistical and economic constraints. Nevertheless, maintaining high vaccine coverage remains crucial in combating measles globally.
