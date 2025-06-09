Odisha's Covid Caution: Navigating the Rath Yatra Amid Pandemic Concerns

On Monday, an official from the Odisha health department announced four additional Covid-19 cases in the state. This brings the total number of active cases to 34, with 15 patients having successfully recovered from the infection.

Concerned about the spread of the virus, the department has advised individuals showing Covid-like symptoms to refrain from visiting Puri during the Rath Yatra, slated for June 27, as a precautionary measure to prevent further outbreaks.

In related news, Nityananda Gond, the School and Mass Education Minister, stated that schools across the state would resume classes on June 20 following the summer break. To ensure safety, these institutions will operate under strict Covid-19 preventive protocols.