Maharashtra Health Department Under Scrutiny for Vaccine Storage Tender Irregularities

Maharashtra's Public Health Department is being scrutinized following allegations of irregularities in a Rs 62-crore tender concerning cold chain equipment for vaccine storage. A government official confirmed on Monday that an investigation has been launched in response to these claims.

Prompted by the Union government, the health department has been instructed to investigate thoroughly and prepare a comprehensive report on the alleged misconduct. This marks the second investigation in a week, as similar irregularities were previously identified in a Rs 56-crore tender for medical equipment.

Complaints allege the tender process for cold chain equipment occurred just before last year's Assembly elections, with guidelines reportedly violated and equipment procured at inflated prices. Allegations include collusion between officials and contractors that potentially defrauded the government by up to Rs 50 crore. Officials have been pressed to rectify these concerns promptly.

