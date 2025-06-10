Kennedy Cleans House: Vaccine Panel Overhaul Sparks Controversy

In a sweeping move, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. removed all 17 members of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, with the aim of reconstituting the panel. Kennedy's decision, announced this past Monday, has ignited a heated debate over the role of politics in scientific recommendations.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) plays a crucial role by recommending vaccines for inclusion on the CDC immunization schedule, which significantly impacts insurance coverage decisions. Kennedy asserts that the shake-up is a necessary step towards restoring public trust, stating that vaccine science should be free from conflicts of interest.

Although Kennedy has raised longstanding concerns about vaccine safety, critics argue that the dismissals might undermine confidence in vaccine protocols. Amid the controversy, Kennedy and HHS have yet to provide specific evidence of conflicts among the outgoing committee members, and industry ties have been denied by some fired members.

(With inputs from agencies.)