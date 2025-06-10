Tensions Resolved as Goa Medical College Protest Ends

In a recent development, doctors at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) have ceased their protest against state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane. The movement was called off after Chief Minister Pramod Sawant intervened, assuring medical staff that their demands would be addressed swiftly.

The confrontation stemmed from Rane's public criticism of GMCH's chief medical officer, Dr. Rudresh Kuttikar, following an incident during a surprise visit. The minister later issued an apology, which was initially rejected by staff demanding a more personal gesture.

Resolving the issue, Sawant engaged with representatives of the Goa Association of Resident Doctors (GARD) and GMCH officials to form a consensus, addressing all seven demands raised. The government also committed to enhancing security at the medical facility to prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)