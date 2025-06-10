Left Menu

India Dispels Swiss Allegations of Pharma Patent Infringement

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal refuted claims of Indian pharmaceutical companies illegally copying Swiss patents, emphasizing India's respect for intellectual property rights. He criticized the practice of 'ever-greening,' which extends patent life with minor modifications and urged collaboration with Swiss firms for affordable global healthcare solutions.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal robustly countered claims suggesting that Indian pharmaceutical firms infringe on Swiss patents. Addressing reporters, Goyal dismissed the allegations as myth, affirming India's commitment to intellectual property rights and clarifying that no instances of such misconduct were presented by Swiss companies.

Goyal criticized the practice of 'ever-greening,' where companies seek prolonged patent life through minor alterations to products, saying it restricts access to affordable healthcare globally. He highlighted India's efforts to prevent this through strict patent laws, including Section 3(d) of the Indian Patents Act, 1970, to ensure public interest isn't compromised.

The Minister shared that Indian and Swiss pharmaceutical entities are progressively engaging under the India-EFTA trade agreement, reflecting shared interests in affordable and innovative healthcare. Goyal stressed the vast market possibilities within India and globally, for pharmaceuticals rooted in ethical practices.

