Novo Nordisk's CagriSema: A New Hope in Obesity Treatment Trials

Novo Nordisk, the Danish pharmaceutical company, has commenced a late-stage trial for its new obesity drug candidate, CagriSema. This development aims to restore confidence in its potential following unsatisfactory data from two former studies.

The company disclosed the initiation in an entry on www.clinicaltrials.gov, describing the trial's focus on evaluating CagriSema's effectiveness in promoting weight loss and sustaining it over time for individuals living with obesity.

This move underscores Novo Nordisk's commitment to overcoming past hurdles and delivering transformative solutions for obesity management.

(With inputs from agencies.)