Left Menu

Novo Nordisk's CagriSema: A New Hope in Obesity Treatment Trials

Novo Nordisk initiates a late-stage trial of CagriSema, a next-generation obesity drug, to address potential doubts from previous studies and affirm its efficacy in long-term weight loss for patients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 20:57 IST
Novo Nordisk's CagriSema: A New Hope in Obesity Treatment Trials
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Novo Nordisk, the Danish pharmaceutical company, has commenced a late-stage trial for its new obesity drug candidate, CagriSema. This development aims to restore confidence in its potential following unsatisfactory data from two former studies.

The company disclosed the initiation in an entry on www.clinicaltrials.gov, describing the trial's focus on evaluating CagriSema's effectiveness in promoting weight loss and sustaining it over time for individuals living with obesity.

This move underscores Novo Nordisk's commitment to overcoming past hurdles and delivering transformative solutions for obesity management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025