Odisha Diarrhea Outbreak: One Dead, Hundreds Affected

An outbreak of diarrhea in Odisha's Jajpur district has claimed one life and left 300 others ill, authorities confirmed on Tuesday. The deceased, identified as Sanat Patra from Mayurbhanj, was a contract worker at a Kalinga Nagar plant and received treatment at the Danagadi Community Health Centre.

Reports indicate the outbreak originated in the Dharmasala area, with 200 out of 300 affected individuals already discharged after receiving medical care. The remaining patients continue to recover, according to Jajpur Chief District Medical Officer Prakash Chandra Bal.

Health officials have traced the outbreak to the consumption of contaminated water, mass feast meals, and spoiled mangoes. In response, four medical teams have been deployed to Dharmasala and Korei hospitals, while efforts to disinfect local water sources are ongoing.

