Left Menu

Odisha Diarrhea Outbreak: One Dead, Hundreds Affected

An outbreak of diarrhea in Jajpur, Odisha, has resulted in one death and 300 illnesses. The outbreak is linked to contaminated water and food sources. Local health authorities are treating the affected and have deployed medical teams to manage the situation while disinfecting local water bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 10-06-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 22:26 IST
Odisha Diarrhea Outbreak: One Dead, Hundreds Affected
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An outbreak of diarrhea in Odisha's Jajpur district has claimed one life and left 300 others ill, authorities confirmed on Tuesday. The deceased, identified as Sanat Patra from Mayurbhanj, was a contract worker at a Kalinga Nagar plant and received treatment at the Danagadi Community Health Centre.

Reports indicate the outbreak originated in the Dharmasala area, with 200 out of 300 affected individuals already discharged after receiving medical care. The remaining patients continue to recover, according to Jajpur Chief District Medical Officer Prakash Chandra Bal.

Health officials have traced the outbreak to the consumption of contaminated water, mass feast meals, and spoiled mangoes. In response, four medical teams have been deployed to Dharmasala and Korei hospitals, while efforts to disinfect local water sources are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025