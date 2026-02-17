Health Crisis in New Town: Contaminated Water Plagues Residents

In New Town, a health scare has erupted after several residents in a housing complex reported illness, allegedly from consuming contaminated drinking water. This prompted the New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) to initiate an investigation and establish a medical camp, a senior official reported on Tuesday.

Residents of the Shapoorji Sukhabrishti complex's E-Block, particularly, have experienced symptoms like vomiting, fever, and body aches. Sudhir Mondal, a local, voiced concerns over irregular cleaning of overhead tanks, noting a foul smell and discolored tap water. His daughters required hospitalization due to these issues.

Another resident, Banshree Nag, claimed that pipelines hadn't been cleaned for three years, resulting in her young child falling ill. While housing authorities remain silent, an NKDA official clarified that government-supplied water wasn't contaminated. The matter seems limited to the E-Block. Over 100 tanks have been cleaned as part of the ongoing probe.

