E-Coli Outbreak Spurs Health Alert in Jammu Kashmir Village

An E-Coli outbreak has been confirmed in a remote village near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. Over 50 villagers have fallen ill with symptoms of Gastroenteritis and Diarrhea, according to health officials. Samples collected from the village have tested positive for E-Coli, prompting concerned reactions from the local health department.

The affected Kotli hamlet, which lacks tap water and relies on natural water sources such as wells, has become the focus of a significant public outreach effort. Rajouri Chief Medical Officer Manohar Lal Rana is leading initiatives to educate residents about water contamination and preventive measures.

In the past 10 days, 16 villagers have been hospitalized at the Government Medical College in Rajouri, and 14 have been successfully treated and discharged. Local health authorities plan to continue monitoring the situation while reinforcing efforts to secure safe water sources for the community.