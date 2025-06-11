US-Mexico Steel Tariff Deal Nearing Completion
The United States and Mexico are close to finalizing an agreement that would eliminate President Donald Trump's 50% tariffs on steel imports, as long as they remain within a specified volume limit. This development was reported by Bloomberg News, indicating progress in trade relations between the two nations.
The United States and Mexico are on the verge of reaching a significant trade agreement aimed at resolving the contentious issue of steel tariffs. The deal, reportedly nearing completion, would see the removal of the 50% tariffs on steel imports imposed by former President Donald Trump.
The proposed arrangement specifies that tariffs will only be lifted for imports that remain under a certain volume, ensuring protection for domestic industries while fostering smoother trade relations between the neighboring countries. This comes as a welcomed development after years of trade tensions.
The Bloomberg report highlights positive steps in diplomatic engagements aimed at boosting economic cooperation and addressing trade imbalances. Stakeholders in both countries are optimistic about the potential impact of this agreement on the sectors affected by the tariff policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
