Macron Hopes for January Agreement on Mercosur-EU Trade Deal

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed hope that a one-month delay in finalizing an EU trade deal with Mercosur will allow time to meet France's conditions. He advocates for stringent standards on South American imports to protect European farmers. A January approval could mark a new Mercosur-EU pact.
French President Emmanuel Macron remains optimistic about the progress of the EU trade deal with the Mercosur bloc, stating a one-month delay could meet France's demands.
Macron emphasizes the need for stronger guarantees to protect European farmers by ensuring South American imports match EU standards.
He believes that a revamped Mercosur-EU agreement could be in place by January, benefiting both parties involved.
