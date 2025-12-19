Left Menu

Macron Hopes for January Agreement on Mercosur-EU Trade Deal

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed hope that a one-month delay in finalizing an EU trade deal with Mercosur will allow time to meet France's conditions. He advocates for stringent standards on South American imports to protect European farmers. A January approval could mark a new Mercosur-EU pact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 19-12-2025 08:31 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 08:31 IST
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron remains optimistic about the progress of the EU trade deal with the Mercosur bloc, stating a one-month delay could meet France's demands.

Macron emphasizes the need for stronger guarantees to protect European farmers by ensuring South American imports match EU standards.

He believes that a revamped Mercosur-EU agreement could be in place by January, benefiting both parties involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

