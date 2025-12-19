Delayed Approval: EU-Mercosur Trade Deal Gains Momentum
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed confidence that enough support exists for the EU-Mercosur trade deal. Although Italy's request for more time delayed signing until January, von der Leyen remains optimistic about reaching an agreement after discussions with Mercosur partners.
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the EU-Mercosur trade deal, while delayed for signing until January, is gaining substantial support from EU member states.
In a meeting with European Union leaders, von der Leyen cited Italy's demand for more time as the reason for the postponement.
Despite this, von der Leyen revealed ongoing dialogues with Mercosur partners and conveyed her confidence that a majority will eventually approve the agreement.
