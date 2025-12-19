Left Menu

Delayed Approval: EU-Mercosur Trade Deal Gains Momentum

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed confidence that enough support exists for the EU-Mercosur trade deal. Although Italy's request for more time delayed signing until January, von der Leyen remains optimistic about reaching an agreement after discussions with Mercosur partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 19-12-2025 08:46 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 08:46 IST
Delayed Approval: EU-Mercosur Trade Deal Gains Momentum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the EU-Mercosur trade deal, while delayed for signing until January, is gaining substantial support from EU member states.

In a meeting with European Union leaders, von der Leyen cited Italy's demand for more time as the reason for the postponement.

Despite this, von der Leyen revealed ongoing dialogues with Mercosur partners and conveyed her confidence that a majority will eventually approve the agreement.

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025