Delayed Approval: EU-Mercosur Trade Deal Gains Momentum

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the EU-Mercosur trade deal, while delayed for signing until January, is gaining substantial support from EU member states.

In a meeting with European Union leaders, von der Leyen cited Italy's demand for more time as the reason for the postponement.

Despite this, von der Leyen revealed ongoing dialogues with Mercosur partners and conveyed her confidence that a majority will eventually approve the agreement.