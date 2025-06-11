Tragic Inverter Explosion Claims Life, Leaves One Critically Injured

A tragic accident unfolded in Mardauli village on Wednesday morning when an inverter battery explosion claimed the life of an elderly man and left his wife critically injured, as reported by local police.

The victim, Naurang Bahadur Singh, aged 62, was killed instantly in the blast, while his 60-year-old wife, Anusuya Singh, suffered severe injuries. Initially treated at the Amethi Community Health Centre, her condition warranted referral to the district hospital in Gauriganj for advanced care.

Authorities, including Station House Officer Brijesh Singh of the Sangrampur police station, have launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion. Meanwhile, grieving family members and the community await further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)