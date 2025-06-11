Left Menu

Tragic Inverter Explosion Claims Life, Leaves One Critically Injured

A devastating inverter battery explosion in Mardauli village claimed the life of 62-year-old Naurang Bahadur Singh and left his wife, Anusuya, critically injured. She is undergoing advanced medical treatment after being urgently referred to a district hospital. Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 11-06-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 10:11 IST
Tragic Inverter Explosion Claims Life, Leaves One Critically Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident unfolded in Mardauli village on Wednesday morning when an inverter battery explosion claimed the life of an elderly man and left his wife critically injured, as reported by local police.

The victim, Naurang Bahadur Singh, aged 62, was killed instantly in the blast, while his 60-year-old wife, Anusuya Singh, suffered severe injuries. Initially treated at the Amethi Community Health Centre, her condition warranted referral to the district hospital in Gauriganj for advanced care.

Authorities, including Station House Officer Brijesh Singh of the Sangrampur police station, have launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion. Meanwhile, grieving family members and the community await further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
2
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025