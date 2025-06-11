Gujarat Faces COVID-19 Surge: Precautions Urged Despite Milder Variant

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel reassured the public of ongoing monitoring with federal cooperation. Although the Omicron variant driving the surge is milder, precautions remain crucial, he emphasized.

Health officials are closely tracking the pandemic's progression, with 1,227 active COVID-19 cases, including 223 new additions reported on Wednesday. While 23 patients required hospitalization, others are receiving outpatient treatment.

Patel urged symptomatic individuals to quarantine and highlighted the need for extra caution for vulnerable populations. Preparedness remains a priority, with established protocols and adequate health infrastructure in place.