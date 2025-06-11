Vaccine Trust Shaken by CDC Advisory Firings

In a controversial move, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has dismissed an independent panel at the CDC: a decision intended to bolster public trust in vaccines but one that experts warn might have the opposite effect. The shake-up is part of a broader initiative by Kennedy, a known vaccine skeptic, to re-establish confidence in vaccine science among the American public.

Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk, a leading pharmaceutical company, is embarking on a new phase of trials for its promising obesity drug, CagriSema. The Danish company is taking strides to regain market confidence after previously disappointing trial results.

In other health news, the Australian IVF sector faces scrutiny following a mix-up at Monash IVF, where a patient received an incorrect embryo. This incident, the second of its kind, highlights growing concerns about industry oversight and procedural reliability.