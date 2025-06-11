High-End Restaurant Faces Scrutiny After Caterpillar Found in Salad
A retired IAS officer and his wife discovered a caterpillar in their salad at a Gurugram restaurant. They notified the Food Safety Department, which collected samples and issued a notice to the restaurant. The restaurant denies the claim while test results are pending.
A retired IAS officer and his spouse encountered an unexpected find in their salad at a high-end Gurugram restaurant—a caterpillar. The incident was recorded and promptly reported to the Food Safety Department, which has since initiated an investigation by collecting food samples for testing.
The department has issued a formal notice to the establishment, demanding pertinent documentation and a response within a 10-day timeframe. Despite the allegation, the restaurant firmly denies the presence of the insect in their dish.
According to Food Safety Officer Ramesh Chauhan, the investigation also revealed a lack of cleanliness at the venue. Samples of chutney, paneer, peanuts, and cashews were dispatched to a government laboratory for further analysis. Final actions await the results of these tests, as the complainants have opted not to pursue further measures at this stage.
