Cleanliness Probe: District Takes Action After Governor's Complaint

The district administration announced the termination of a contract with a private agency on Thursday, following complaints from Governor Mangubhai Patel's staff about cleanliness at a government guest house.

Governor Patel stayed at Residency Kothi on February 16, where VIPs and VVIPs frequently lodge. The agency, Ratan Emporium, failed to meet cleanliness standards, prompting the district to issue both a contract termination and payment deductions.

Officials have been issued show-cause notices, and a revised SOP has been introduced to ensure better service standards for future VIP accommodations.

(With inputs from agencies.)