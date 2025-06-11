Maharashtra's COVID-19 Update: Rising Cases and Precautionary Measures
Maharashtra reported 107 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,700 this year. Two recent deaths increased the toll to 21. Mumbai recorded 34 new infections. COVID-19 tests have reached 18,885 since January. As infections rise, authorities stress monitoring and precautions, especially in Mumbai and Pune.
The state of Maharashtra has reported a surge in COVID-19 cases, with 107 new infections recorded on Wednesday, according to the public health department. This development brings the total number of cases detected in the state this year to 1,700.
The department confirmed two COVID-19 related deaths in the past two days, increasing the death toll since January to 21. Many of the deceased had underlying health issues, according to officials.
Mumbai emerged as a hotspot with 34 new cases. The city has seen 753 infections since January, predominantly in May. Health authorities have conducted 18,885 COVID-19 tests since the start of the year, urging continued vigilance and safety measures.