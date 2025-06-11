Tragedy on the Trek: Pune Doctor's Final Journey

A 42-year-old doctor from Pune, Dr. Nitin Abhivant, tragically passed away during a trekking expedition in the Buran Ghati region of Himachal Pradesh, officials reported on Wednesday.

Dr. Abhivant, who was the Head of the Psychiatry Department at Sassoon General Hospital, was on a trek with friends from Mumbai. During the hike on Monday, he began experiencing severe breathlessness within half an hour.

Efforts by his accompanying doctor friends to revive him were unsuccessful. Known as an avid and experienced trekker, Dr. Abhivant leaves behind his parents, brother, wife, and an eight-year-old son.

