CDC Panel Revamp: A Fresh Start with New Vaccine Experts

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has taken decisive action to reshape the panel of vaccine experts at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Wednesday, Kennedy introduced the new panel members, including Joseph R. Hibbeln, Martin Kulldorff, Retsef Levi, Robert W. Malone, Cody Meissner, James Pagano, Vicky Pebsworth, and Michael A. Ross.

The appointment comes on the heels of Kennedy's bold move to dismiss all 17 previous members. Emphasizing a commitment to evidence-based medicine, Kennedy highlighted the importance of adopting gold-standard science and common sense in the nation's vaccine strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)