Left Menu

CDC Panel Revamp: A Fresh Start with New Vaccine Experts

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced the appointment of new members to the CDC's vaccine experts panel. This follows his decision to dismiss all 17 previous members. The newly appointed experts emphasize evidence-based medicine and gold-standard science.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-06-2025 02:14 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 02:14 IST
CDC Panel Revamp: A Fresh Start with New Vaccine Experts
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has taken decisive action to reshape the panel of vaccine experts at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Wednesday, Kennedy introduced the new panel members, including Joseph R. Hibbeln, Martin Kulldorff, Retsef Levi, Robert W. Malone, Cody Meissner, James Pagano, Vicky Pebsworth, and Michael A. Ross.

The appointment comes on the heels of Kennedy's bold move to dismiss all 17 previous members. Emphasizing a commitment to evidence-based medicine, Kennedy highlighted the importance of adopting gold-standard science and common sense in the nation's vaccine strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025