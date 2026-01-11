Left Menu

DMRC Seeks Videography Experts for Metro Milestones

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) seeks professional agencies for videography services to document its key events and construction progress. The contract may extend up to five years, valued at Rs 64.80 lakh. Agencies must ensure timely delivery and equipment safety during assignments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 22:17 IST
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is taking strides to capture its pivotal developments on film. Inviting tenders for comprehensive videography and media services, the corporation aims to document its key events, milestones, and official programs comprehensively.

According to DMRC officials, the tender calls for professional agencies to handle videography, video documentation, editing, and other allied services at events across its corporate office and the National Capital Region. The agencies must closely coordinate with the DMRC's communications department to deliver quality content.

Agencies are required to engage in single or multi-camera setups in Full HD and 4K resolution, providing electronic press releases, short films, and documentaries. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 64.80 lakh, with bids closing on January 16. The contract may be extended to five years, pending mutual agreement and performance standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

