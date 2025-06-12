US Dietary Guidelines, Vaccine Confidence Shake-up, and Biopharma Battles Highlight Health News

The release of the U.S. Dietary Guidelines is anticipated this month, aimed at influencing school lunch programs and nutrition standards. However, school districts are constrained by late timing in adjusting to new guidelines.

In a move that experts warn could undermine vaccine confidence, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. fired the CDC's Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices to reinstate trust in vaccines. Critics believe this could risk Americans' protection against preventable diseases.

Novo Nordisk has initiated a fresh trial for its obesity drug, CagriSema, after prior disappointing results. Concurrently, the CDC rehires 450 employees laid off previously. The FDA also announces the approval of Nuvation Bio's Ibtrozi for a rare lung cancer.

(With inputs from agencies.)