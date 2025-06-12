Left Menu

US Dietary Guidelines, Vaccine Confidence Shake-up, and Biopharma Battles Highlight Health News

A summary of current health news includes the anticipated release of U.S. dietary guidelines, potential impacts of vaccine confidence from CDC advisory changes, a new trial by Novo Nordisk for obesity treatment, reinstatement of CDC employees, FDA approval of a new lung cancer drug, and corporate maneuvers in healthcare investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 10:27 IST
US Dietary Guidelines, Vaccine Confidence Shake-up, and Biopharma Battles Highlight Health News
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The release of the U.S. Dietary Guidelines is anticipated this month, aimed at influencing school lunch programs and nutrition standards. However, school districts are constrained by late timing in adjusting to new guidelines.

In a move that experts warn could undermine vaccine confidence, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. fired the CDC's Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices to reinstate trust in vaccines. Critics believe this could risk Americans' protection against preventable diseases.

Novo Nordisk has initiated a fresh trial for its obesity drug, CagriSema, after prior disappointing results. Concurrently, the CDC rehires 450 employees laid off previously. The FDA also announces the approval of Nuvation Bio's Ibtrozi for a rare lung cancer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025