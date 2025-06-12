Left Menu

Trailblazing Physician Bobby Mukkamala: Leading the AMA into New Era

Bobby Mukkamala, an Indian-origin physician, has been sworn in as the 180th president of the American Medical Association, marking the first time a person of Indian descent has held this position. Mukkamala has been actively involved in various major initiatives, including Flint's water crisis relief efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 12-06-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 12:12 IST
Bobby Mukkamala has become the first Indian-origin president of the American Medical Association, taking the oath as its 180th leader. An otolaryngologist, Mukkamala has been linked with the AMA since his residency and currently chairs its Substance Use and Pain Care Task Force.

The appointment is a significant breakthrough, as Mukkamala now stands as the first physician of Indian heritage to lead the prestigious organization. Among his many achievements, he notably played a critical role in helping mitigate the Flint water crisis in his hometown, Flint, Michigan.

Mukkamala is also a recipient of the AMA Foundation's "Excellence in Medicine" Leadership Award. Educated at the University of Michigan Medical School and Loyola University, his contributions continue to leave an indelible impact on the American medical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

