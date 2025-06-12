Left Menu

Novo Nordisk Advances Revolutionary Weight-Loss Drug to Late-Stage Trials

Novo Nordisk plans to initiate late-stage trials for its next-gen weight-loss drug amycretin in 2026. The trials will include both injection and oral forms for overweight or obese adults. This move comes after positive feedback from regulatory authorities, highlighting amycretin's dual action as it mimics GLP-1 and amylin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 23:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Novo Nordisk has announced its plan to commence late-stage trials of its innovative weight-loss drug, amycretin, by early 2026. The trials will explore both injection and oral versions of the drug, aiming to aid overweight and obese adults in their weight-loss journey.

The decision follows positive feedback from regulatory authorities post mid-stage trials, signaling a significant move forward for the Danish pharmaceutical giant. Amycretin stands out for its dual action in weight management, combining the effects of the gut hormone GLP-1 with the hunger-suppressing pancreatic hormone amylin.

This approach mirrors the success of their popular drug Wegovy, marking a notable advancement in the field of obesity treatment as Novo Nordisk continues to lead in innovative healthcare solutions.

