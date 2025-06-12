Novo Nordisk Advances Revolutionary Weight-Loss Drug to Late-Stage Trials

Novo Nordisk has announced its plan to commence late-stage trials of its innovative weight-loss drug, amycretin, by early 2026. The trials will explore both injection and oral versions of the drug, aiming to aid overweight and obese adults in their weight-loss journey.

The decision follows positive feedback from regulatory authorities post mid-stage trials, signaling a significant move forward for the Danish pharmaceutical giant. Amycretin stands out for its dual action in weight management, combining the effects of the gut hormone GLP-1 with the hunger-suppressing pancreatic hormone amylin.

This approach mirrors the success of their popular drug Wegovy, marking a notable advancement in the field of obesity treatment as Novo Nordisk continues to lead in innovative healthcare solutions.