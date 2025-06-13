Left Menu

Impact of Trump's Cuts on Global HIV/AIDS Efforts

UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima expressed concerns over Donald Trump's cuts to HIV/AIDS programs, which are threatening global efforts to end the disease by 2030. Without adequate funding, progress in reducing new infections is at risk, posing challenges for countries like South Africa where support is crucial.

Updated: 13-06-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 18:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The global fight against HIV/AIDS faces significant challenges following substantial funding cuts imposed by Donald Trump, according to UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima. In a recent statement, Byanyima highlighted the potential impact of reduced financial support on efforts to end HIV/AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

Byanyima, speaking in Johannesburg, underscored the gravity of the situation, citing 1.3 million new infections in 2023 alone. The reduced funding undermines initiatives that have successfully curbed infection rates, particularly in countries like South Africa, which has the world's highest number of people living with HIV.

The abrupt reduction in U.S. aid jeopardizes essential prevention and treatment programs, threatening to reverse progress made in combating the disease globally. Byanyima urged other wealthy nations to fill the financial gaps to maintain the momentum in the fight against HIV/AIDS, emphasizing the importance of continued commitment and collaboration.

