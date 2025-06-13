Left Menu

Karnataka Revamps 108 Ambulance Service for Enhanced Healthcare

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao announced that the 108 ambulance service will transition to direct government management to improve emergency healthcare. This shift is expected to increase efficiency and save Rs 250 crores. A centralized system will oversee 715 ambulances, with district-level oversight and additional state-owned ambulances integrated.

Karnataka Revamps 108 Ambulance Service for Enhanced Healthcare
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's government will take direct control of the 108 ambulance service, according to an announcement from Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

The change aims to enhance the state's emergency healthcare capabilities and is projected to save approximately Rs 250 crores. A Central Command and Control Centre, utilizing '112 NG-ERSS' software, will oversee 715 ambulances.

Operations will no longer be privately managed, and District Health Officers will handle local logistics. This significant shift begins in Chamarajanagar and will roll out statewide, integrating over 1,000 additional state-owned ambulances for an improved emergency medical response system.

