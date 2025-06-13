Left Menu

Maharashtra's Bold Move for Blood Donation Efficiency

Maharashtra's Health Minister, Prakash Abitkar, has called for an immediate implementation of a 'no shortage, no wastage' blood policy. The initiative aims to ensure timely availability of blood by streamlining donation and testing processes. The plan includes establishing training centers and studying new testing technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-06-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 19:53 IST
Maharashtra's Bold Move for Blood Donation Efficiency
Prakash Abitkar
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar has instructed the swift implementation of a 'no shortage, no wastage' blood policy. This directive aims to guarantee that every patient in need receives blood on time, while also minimizing waste.

During a review meeting with the State Blood Transfusion Council, Abitkar emphasized the urgent need for this policy. He pointed out that while blood donation camps are held extensively during national holidays, the lack of immediate demand often leads to wastage. This policy acts to prevent such issues, particularly during periods of decreased blood donation activity, like summer and festive seasons.

Abitkar also directed the preparation of new regulations for issuing no-objection certificates to institutions establishing blood banks. Additionally, he advocated for a feasibility study into implementing nucleic acid testing (NAT) in government blood banks. Plans for a new training center and the office of the State Blood Transfusion Council in Navi Mumbai were also announced.

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025