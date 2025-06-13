Maharashtra's Bold Move for Blood Donation Efficiency

Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar has instructed the swift implementation of a 'no shortage, no wastage' blood policy. This directive aims to guarantee that every patient in need receives blood on time, while also minimizing waste.

During a review meeting with the State Blood Transfusion Council, Abitkar emphasized the urgent need for this policy. He pointed out that while blood donation camps are held extensively during national holidays, the lack of immediate demand often leads to wastage. This policy acts to prevent such issues, particularly during periods of decreased blood donation activity, like summer and festive seasons.

Abitkar also directed the preparation of new regulations for issuing no-objection certificates to institutions establishing blood banks. Additionally, he advocated for a feasibility study into implementing nucleic acid testing (NAT) in government blood banks. Plans for a new training center and the office of the State Blood Transfusion Council in Navi Mumbai were also announced.