Punjab Boosts Emergency Services with 46 New Hi-Tech Ambulances

In a move to strengthen Punjab's emergency healthcare system, Health Minister Balbir Singh flagged off 46 advanced ambulances on Friday. This addition boosts the state's fleet to 371, enhancing emergency medical services significantly, the government stated.

Among the new vehicles are seven 'Child Memorial Ambulances,' honoring children lost in a recent accident. These are equipped with cutting-edge medical technology to ensure a rapid response, Singh noted, with capabilities to reach patients in 15 minutes in urban settings and 20 minutes in rural areas.

The '108' Ambulance Service, operational since 2011, has been pivotal in delivering critical care. Singh highlighted the vital role played by these ambulances and their close coordination with the Sadak Surakhiya Force in reducing accident fatalities. He also praised the emergency personnel for their dedication.